Kyle Manzardo News: Homers twice vs. Cincinnati
Manzardo went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Reds.
After striking out in his first at-bat, Manzardo showed out in a big way by taking Brady Singer deep for a two-run homer in the third inning before adding another long ball in the fifth on a day where Cleveland's offense erupted for six total homers. The first baseman now has four home runs on the season and continues to swing a hot bat in May, batting .295 across 13 games this month. Manzardo is now slashing .223/.301/.362 with four doubles, 16 RBI and 15 runs scored across 146 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target29 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1433 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More