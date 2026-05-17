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Kyle Manzardo News: Homers twice vs. Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Manzardo went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Reds.

After striking out in his first at-bat, Manzardo showed out in a big way by taking Brady Singer deep for a two-run homer in the third inning before adding another long ball in the fifth on a day where Cleveland's offense erupted for six total homers. The first baseman now has four home runs on the season and continues to swing a hot bat in May, batting .295 across 13 games this month. Manzardo is now slashing .223/.301/.362 with four doubles, 16 RBI and 15 runs scored across 146 plate appearances.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
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