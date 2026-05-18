Kyle Manzardo News: Idle in series opener
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.
With a .958 OPS on the month, Manzardo has been one of the team's hottest hitters throughout May, but the Guardians will still look to shield him from left-handed pitching. He'll cede first base to Rhys Hoskins in the series opener in Detroit while southpaw Framber Valdez takes the hill for the Tigers.
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