Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Idle in series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

With a .958 OPS on the month, Manzardo has been one of the team's hottest hitters throughout May, but the Guardians will still look to shield him from left-handed pitching. He'll cede first base to Rhys Hoskins in the series opener in Detroit while southpaw Framber Valdez takes the hill for the Tigers.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
30 days ago