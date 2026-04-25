Kyle Manzardo News: Idle Saturday
Manzardo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
The Guardians will keep Manzardo in the dugout Saturday after he went 3-for-16 with two RBI over his last four games. Rhys Hoskins will fill in as Cleveland's designated hitter and bat fourth.
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