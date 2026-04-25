Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Manzardo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

The Guardians will keep Manzardo in the dugout Saturday after he went 3-for-16 with two RBI over his last four games. Rhys Hoskins will fill in as Cleveland's designated hitter and bat fourth.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
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