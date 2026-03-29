Kyle Manzardo News: Makes debut in field
Manzardo started a first base and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Mariners.
Manzardo served as the designated hitter for the first two games of the regular season before finally getting a chance to defend a position. The Guardians were hoping to give him more starts at first base this season, but for now he's sharing the position with Rhys Hoskins. Manzardo is 2-for-13 with eight strikeouts through three contests.
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