Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Makes debut in field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 5:41am

Manzardo started a first base and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Manzardo served as the designated hitter for the first two games of the regular season before finally getting a chance to defend a position. The Guardians were hoping to give him more starts at first base this season, but for now he's sharing the position with Rhys Hoskins. Manzardo is 2-for-13 with eight strikeouts through three contests.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
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