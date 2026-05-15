Kyle Manzardo News: Not starting Friday

Manzardo is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.

With left-hander Andrew Abbott on the mound for Cincinnati, Manzardo will take a seat in favor of Rhys Hoskins at first base. Manzardo has had a tough season at the plate, slashing an abysmal .203/.286/.288 with two home runs, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and a 12:41 BB:K across 133 trips to the plate.