Kyle Manzardo News: On bench against lefty
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
The left-handed-hitting Manzardo had been included in the lineup in each of the last five games while the Guardians faced right-handed starting pitchers, but he'll take a seat Sunday while the Orioles send southpaw Trevor Rogers to the bump. Rhys Hoskins will fill in for Manzardo at first base and will bat cleanup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 145 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends19 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More