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Kyle Manzardo News: On bench against righty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The Guardians will keep Manzardo on the bench for the fourth time in five games, with three of his absences coming against right-handed pitchers. Manager Stephen Vogt's decision to keep Manzardo out of the lineup of late is somewhat surprising, as the 25-year-old has overcome a slow start to the season to post a .924 OPS since the beginning of May. Rhys Hoskins will draw a fifth consecutive start and will likely be the main beneficiary if the Guardians continue to use Manzardo as a part-time player.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
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