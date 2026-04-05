Kyle Manzardo News: On bench for nightcap
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Manzardo went 0-for-3 with a walk during the matinee, extending his hitless streak to six games. He'll head to the bench for Game 2 while Chase DeLauter serves as the designated hitter, opening up right field for David Fry.
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