Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: On bench for nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Manzardo went 0-for-3 with a walk during the matinee, extending his hitless streak to six games. He'll head to the bench for Game 2 while Chase DeLauter serves as the designated hitter, opening up right field for David Fry.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
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