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Kyle Manzardo News: Out of lineup again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Manzardo is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Tigers.

Detroit's starting pitcher, Casey Mize, throws right-handed but has extreme reverse splits this season, so the left-handed-hitting Manzardo will take a seat for the second straight day. Rhys Hoskins will cover first base and bat cleanup as the Guardians try to complete the four-game sweep.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
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