Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Pops second home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Manzardo went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over Kansas City.

Manzardo ripped a two-run blast off of Sam Long in the fifth inning, which proved to be the game-winning hit. Manzardo enjoyed an impressive opening series, going 5-for-11 with a pair of long balls and six RBI. He posted a .999 OPS this spring and is already paying dividends to those who bought in on the offseason breakout hype.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now