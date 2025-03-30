Kyle Manzardo News: Pops second home run
Manzardo went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over Kansas City.
Manzardo ripped a two-run blast off of Sam Long in the fifth inning, which proved to be the game-winning hit. Manzardo enjoyed an impressive opening series, going 5-for-11 with a pair of long balls and six RBI. He posted a .999 OPS this spring and is already paying dividends to those who bought in on the offseason breakout hype.
