Kyle Manzardo News: Receiving breather Wednesday
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
With lefty Reid Detmers on the hill for the Angels, the left-handed-hitting Manzardo will get a break after he had started in each of the Guardians' last four games. Rhys Hoskins will step in for Manzardo at first base and will bat cleanup.
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