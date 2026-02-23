Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Serves as DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 6:49am

Manzardo started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Manzardo has appeared in two Cactus League games, one at first base and one at DH. He was expected to be the primary first baseman this season, but plans changed when the Guardians signed Rhys Hopkins to a minor-league deal. The "minor league" is a technicality, as Hopkins is expected to be added to the 40-man roster and will likely split time with Manzardo at first base and DH. The crowd at first base also includes CJ Kayfus, who in theory could be the left-handed complement at first base with Hopkins, which would leave Manzardo as the strong side of a DH platoon. Manzardo's exact role should be made clearer over the course of spring training.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Manzardo See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
32 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
66 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
95 days ago