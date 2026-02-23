Kyle Manzardo News: Serves as DH

Manzardo started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Manzardo has appeared in two Cactus League games, one at first base and one at DH. He was expected to be the primary first baseman this season, but plans changed when the Guardians signed Rhys Hopkins to a minor-league deal. The "minor league" is a technicality, as Hopkins is expected to be added to the 40-man roster and will likely split time with Manzardo at first base and DH. The crowd at first base also includes CJ Kayfus, who in theory could be the left-handed complement at first base with Hopkins, which would leave Manzardo as the strong side of a DH platoon. Manzardo's exact role should be made clearer over the course of spring training.