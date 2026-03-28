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Kyle Manzardo News: Serves as DH again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 6:20am

Manzardo started as the designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Mariners.

Manzardo has been stuck at DH the first two games of the season, both coming against right-handed starters. The right-handed batting Rhys Hoskins started at first in both games. There was some thought that Manzardo would see more time at first base this season with Carlos Santana no longer around, but those plans apparently changed when the Guardians signed Hoskins after training camp started.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
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