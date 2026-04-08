Kyle Manzardo News: Sitting against lefty again

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting Manzardo will hit the bench for the second straight game while the Royals send another southpaw (Cole Ragans) to the hill for the series finale. David Fry will replace Manzardo in the starting nine, serving as the Guardians' designated hitter while batting cleanup.