Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Swats first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 6:20am

Manzardo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-5 loss to Atlanta.

Manzardo popped his first home run of the season in the fourth inning. The Guardians expected to see Manzardo take a next step in 2026, but he's off to a slow start. He entered Friday batting .086 (3-for-35) with one RBI and a 34.1 strikeout percentage.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
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