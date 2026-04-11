Kyle Manzardo News: Swats first homer

Manzardo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-5 loss to Atlanta.

Manzardo popped his first home run of the season in the fourth inning. The Guardians expected to see Manzardo take a next step in 2026, but he's off to a slow start. He entered Friday batting .086 (3-for-35) with one RBI and a 34.1 strikeout percentage.