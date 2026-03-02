Kyle Nelson News: Goes to Atlanta on minors deal
Atlanta signed Nelson to a minor-league contract Feb. 25.
Nelson struggled in 2025 in his first year back from thoracic outlet surgery, allowing two runs in two innings with the Diamondbacks and posting a 9.09 ERA in 42 appearances with Triple-A Reno. The 29-year-old will give Atlanta some experienced left-handed relief depth at Triple-A Gwinnett.
