Kyle Nelson News: Goes to Atlanta on minors deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Atlanta signed Nelson to a minor-league contract Feb. 25.

Nelson struggled in 2025 in his first year back from thoracic outlet surgery, allowing two runs in two innings with the Diamondbacks and posting a 9.09 ERA in 42 appearances with Triple-A Reno. The 29-year-old will give Atlanta some experienced left-handed relief depth at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Kyle Nelson
Atlanta Braves
