Kyle Nicolas News: Dealt to Orioles
The Orioles acquired Nicolas from the Reds on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.
Nicolas had been designated for assignment and is now on the move to his third organization since March. The hard-throwing reliever has spent most of his time this season at Triple-A Louisville, where he held a 5.17 ERA and 20:17 K:BB over 15.2 innings. He will report to Triple-A Norfolk.
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