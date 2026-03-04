Kyle Nicolas headshot

Kyle Nicolas News: Flipped to Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 4:40pm

The Reds acquired Nicolas from the Pirates in exchange for Tyler Callihan on Wednesday.

Nicolas figures to occupy a spot in Cincinnati's bullpen after appeared in 82 games for the Pirates over the past two seasons. Nicolas has a career 4.68 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 96:53 K:BB across 98 innings of relief.

Kyle Nicolas
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Nicolas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Nicolas See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
8 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
14 days ago