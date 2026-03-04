Kyle Nicolas News: Flipped to Cincinnati
The Reds acquired Nicolas from the Pirates in exchange for Tyler Callihan on Wednesday.
Nicolas figures to occupy a spot in Cincinnati's bullpen after appeared in 82 games for the Pirates over the past two seasons. Nicolas has a career 4.68 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 96:53 K:BB across 98 innings of relief.
