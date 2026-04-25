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Kyle Nicolas News: Optioned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Cincinnati optioned Nicolas to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Nicolas spent the past two weeks on the big-league roster and got into seven games, struggling to an 8.59 ERA, 2.86 WHIP and 7:13 K:BB over 7.1 innings. That damage was largely a result of two poor outings during which he yielded a combined seven runs across 1.2 frames; in his other five appearances, he wasn't charged with any earned runs. Nonetheless, Nicolas' awful 31.0 percent walk rate is likely something he'll be tasked with working on while in the minors.

Kyle Nicolas
Cincinnati Reds
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