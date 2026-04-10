Kyle Nicolas News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Reds recalled Nicolas from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Cincinnati optioned Jose Franco in a corresponding move. Nicolas was acquired from the Pirates during spring training and will make his Reds debut in his next appearance. The right-hander turned in a 4.74 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB across 38 innings with Pittsburgh last season.
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