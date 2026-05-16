Kyle Robinson News: Shipped to Pirates

The Athletics traded Robinson to the Pirates on Saturday in exchange for Alika Williams.

Robinson reached Double-A in 2025 but was sent back to High-A at the start of the 2026 campaign and has posted a 3.62 ERA and 1.37 WHIP alongside a 19:13 K:BB across 27.1 innings. The 22-year-old righty will likely remain at High-A to begin his tenure in the Pirates organization and aim to return to Double-A by the end of the season.