Kyle Schwarber Injury: Contending with illness

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said that Schwarber is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds due to an illness, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Though Schwarber was probably due for a breather sooner or later after starting in each of the Phillies' 47 games of the season, his absence from the lineup isn't a planned rest day. At the same time, Mattingly didn't indicate that Schwarber's illness is an overly serious concern, so the slugger could be available to pitch hit Monday and potentially return to the lineup Tuesday. Bryce Harper will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter Monday in place of Schwarber.