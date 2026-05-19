Kyle Schwarber Injury: Out again with illness
Schwarber (illness) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Schwarber is under the weather and will miss a second consecutive start. He's considered day-to-day, but with an afternoon game Wednesday and a team off day Thursday, the Phillies might elect to hold Schwarber out until Friday versus the Guardians just to be safe. Trea Turner is getting a start at designated hitter Tuesday, and Edmundo Sosa is covering shortstop.
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