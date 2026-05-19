Kyle Schwarber headshot

Kyle Schwarber Injury: Out again with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Schwarber (illness) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Schwarber is under the weather and will miss a second consecutive start. He's considered day-to-day, but with an afternoon game Wednesday and a team off day Thursday, the Phillies might elect to hold Schwarber out until Friday versus the Guardians just to be safe. Trea Turner is getting a start at designated hitter Tuesday, and Edmundo Sosa is covering shortstop.

Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
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