Kyle Schwarber News: Another two-homer game
Schwarber went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Twins.
Schwarber wasted no time making an impact in MLB's Field of Dreams game, leading off the night with a solo homer against Taj Bradley before taking the right-hander deep again for a two-run shot in the fourth inning. It marked his second multi-homer performance in his last five contests. After opening August in a 0-for-17 skid, Schwarber has quickly turned things around, going 11-for-30 (.367) with nine RBI over his last eight games. Through 117 contests this season, he's batting .250 with a .915 OPS and has slugged his way back atop the MLB leaderboard with 37 home runs.
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