Kyle Schwarber News: Belts 12th long ball
Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.
Schwarber provided Philadelphia's only run -- and lone extra-base hit -- with a solo blast to right field in the fourth inning. The long ball was the veteran slugger's first in May and at least temporarily halted a cold stretch to begin the month during which he went 3-for-24 with 12 punchouts. Schwarber's 30.7 percent strikeout rate on the campaign is on pace for his worst mark since 2017, and he's batting only .216, but he's continued to be a big power threat with 12 home runs -- tied for fourth-most in the majors.
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