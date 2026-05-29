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Kyle Schwarber News: Clubs homer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Schwarber's blast got the Phillies on the board in the sixth inning, but it didn't turn into a comeback rally. He continues to lead the majors with 22 homers, though his power has cooled off a bit with just two long balls over seven games since he recovered from an illness. The veteran slugger is batting .238 with a .963 OPS, 39 RBI, 36 runs scored and a stolen base across 54 contests this season.

Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
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