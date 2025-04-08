Kyle Schwarber News: Cranks fifth homer

Schwarber went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and drove in two additional runs in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to Atlanta.

Schwarber was able to log a rare triple Tuesday -- his first since 2023 and 13th of his major-league career -- which drove in two runs in the third, and on his next at-bat he took Chris Sale deep for a 462-foot moonshot to center field. Schwarber has started the season slashing .324/.444/.811 with six walks, five home runs and 11 RBI across 45 plate appearances.