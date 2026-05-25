Kyle Schwarber News: Drives 21st homer
Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's victory over San Diego.
Schwarber added to his MLB-leading home-run total by launching a Griffin Canning changeup over the right-field wall for a solo shot in the first inning. The veteran slugger has been on an outrageous tear of late, crushing 10 homers across his past 14 games and showing little sign of slowing down. Overall, Schwarber is slashing .233/.354/.617 with 21 homers, 37 RBI, 35 runs and a stolen base across 51 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Schwarber See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 232 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 232 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, May 187 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Schwarber See More