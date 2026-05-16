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Kyle Schwarber News: First to reach 20 homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Schwarber went 3-for-5 with a walk, two home runs and five RBI in Friday's 11-9 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

The red-hot slugger launched a pair of two-run homers off Braxton Ashcraft in the fifth inning and Mason Montgomery in the seventh before drawing a bases-loaded walk in the ninth, fueling a Phillies rally from an early 6-0 deficit. Schwarber is the first player in the majors this season to hit 20 home runs, and he put his name in the record books alongside some very notable peers -- per Bill Ladson of MLB.com, he's the second player in Phillies history to launch nine or more long balls in an eight-game span, joining Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt, and Schwarber's the second player in history to have multiple such power surges in his career after Albert Belle. Through 45 games to begin 2026, During his current eight-game heater, Schwarber's batting .353 (12-for-34) with nine homers and 15 RBI.

Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
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