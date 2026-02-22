Kyle Schwarber headshot

Kyle Schwarber News: Goes deep as No. 2 hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Schwarber went 1-for-2 with a solo home run during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

After securing a five-year, $150 million contract with the Phillies this offseason, Schwarber wasted no time getting into the homer column during his first appearance of the spring. The All-Star slugger hit second in Philadelphia's lineup Sunday, and his placement in the batting order throughout Grapefruit League play could offer an idea as to how manager Rob Thomson plans to deploy Schwarber in the lineup this year.

Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Schwarber See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Schwarber See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
MLB
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
Author Image
Jason Collette
6 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
12 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
17 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
31 days ago