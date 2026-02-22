Kyle Schwarber News: Goes deep as No. 2 hitter

Schwarber went 1-for-2 with a solo home run during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

After securing a five-year, $150 million contract with the Phillies this offseason, Schwarber wasted no time getting into the homer column during his first appearance of the spring. The All-Star slugger hit second in Philadelphia's lineup Sunday, and his placement in the batting order throughout Grapefruit League play could offer an idea as to how manager Rob Thomson plans to deploy Schwarber in the lineup this year.