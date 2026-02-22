Kyle Schwarber News: Goes deep as No. 2 hitter
Schwarber went 1-for-2 with a solo home run during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
After securing a five-year, $150 million contract with the Phillies this offseason, Schwarber wasted no time getting into the homer column during his first appearance of the spring. The All-Star slugger hit second in Philadelphia's lineup Sunday, and his placement in the batting order throughout Grapefruit League play could offer an idea as to how manager Rob Thomson plans to deploy Schwarber in the lineup this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Schwarber See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3003 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters6 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams12 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O17 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30031 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Schwarber See More