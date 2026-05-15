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Kyle Schwarber News: Homers again vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Schwarber went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

After both starting pitchers dominated for most of the night, Schwarber finally broke the scoreless tie in the eighth inning with a two-run homer off Tyler Samaniego. The blast was his MLB-leading 18th of the season and extended his homer streak to seven long balls over his last seven games. Schwarber continues to be one of baseball's premier power bats, now carrying a .965 OPS and already compiling 1.5 WAR despite serving primarily as a designated hitter. Since 2022, the veteran slugger has not hit fewer than 38 home runs in a season, and he appears well on his way to clearing that mark again. Schwarber is now slashing .226/.355/.610 with seven doubles, 30 RBI and 30 runs scored across 197 plate appearances.

Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
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