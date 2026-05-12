Kyle Schwarber News: Homers in fifth straight game
Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and one walk in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox.
Schwarber took Jovani Moran deep on a middle-middle 92 mph fastball in the top of the first inning. He's now homered in five straight games and leads the league with 17 long balls. Despite the 17 homers, Schwarber has just 28 RBI to go with 29 runs scored, a 27:59 BB:K and a .229/.356/.611 slash line across 188 trips to the plate. Most of the rest of the Philadelphia offense has struggled to find its rhythm 42 games into the season.
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