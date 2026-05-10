Kyle Schwarber News: Homers twice, ties league lead

Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 6-0 win over Colorado.

Schwarber opened the scoring in the first inning with a 432-foot blast off Tomoyuki Sugano before extending the Phillies' lead to 5-0 with another homer in the second, his 16th of the year, tying Aaron Judge for the major-league lead. Schwarber has been on a tear recently, going deep in four straight games. Overall, he's slashing .227/.353/.597 with 28 runs scored and 27 RBI across 183 plate appearances this season.