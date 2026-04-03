Kyle Schwarber News: Launches towering homer

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and a solo home run during Friday's 10-1 win over the Rockies.

Schwarber has had a relatively quiet start to the 2026 campaign, but he had a loud swing Friday. He launched a towering 460-foot home run in the fifth inning as part of a day on which he reached base three times. Despite batting only .200 on the season and having no multi-hit games so far, he sports a .975 OPS thanks to the fact that three of his five hits on the season are home runs.