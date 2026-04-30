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Kyle Schwarber News: Reaches eight times in doubleheader

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Schwarber went 5-for-6 with two home runs, two doubles, three walks, three total runs and three total RBI across both games of Thursday's doubleheader sweep of the Giants.

Schwarber foreshadowed his impressive day at the plate with a solo home run in his first plate appearance during Game 1. He reached two more times (via walks) in that contest, then exploded for four hits (including another solo homer and two doubles) in the nightcap. Altogether, Schwarber reached base eight times in nine plate appearances during the twin bill, and he pushed his season batting average up from .190 all the way to .225. Schwarber has been plenty productive despite the tepid batting average, swatting 11 homers (fourth-most in MLB). He's also drawn at least one walk in six straight games and is tied for eighth in the majors by taking 24 free passes on the campaign.

Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
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