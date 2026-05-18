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Kyle Schwarber News: Receiving first day off of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Schwarber is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

The Phillies haven't indicated that Schwarber is dealing with any sort of injury or illness coming out of their series in Pittsburgh over the weekend, so the slugger is presumably just getting a well-overdue day off while the Reds send lefty Nick Lodolo to the hill for the series opener. With Schwarber hitting the bench for the first time in 2026 starting in each of the Phillies' first 47 games, Bryce Harper will get a day off from playing first base and will occupy the designated-hitter spot.

Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
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