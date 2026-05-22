Kyle Schwarber News: Returning after three-game absence
Schwarber (illness) will start at designated hitter and bat second in Friday's game against the Guardians.
Schwarber missed all three games of this week's series against the Reds while battling a stomach bug, but he's well enough to give it a go in Friday's series opener versus Cleveland. The slugger leads all of baseball with 20 home runs this season.
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