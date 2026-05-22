Kyle Schwarber headshot

Kyle Schwarber News: Returning after three-game absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Schwarber (illness) will start at designated hitter and bat second in Friday's game against the Guardians.

Schwarber missed all three games of this week's series against the Reds while battling a stomach bug, but he's well enough to give it a go in Friday's series opener versus Cleveland. The slugger leads all of baseball with 20 home runs this season.

Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
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