Kyle Schwarber News: Slugs Opening Day homer

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

The All-Star designated hitter tagged Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning to open the scoring Thursday. Schwarber hit second in Philadelphia's Opening Day lineup, suggesting that's how manager Rob Thomson plans to deploy him going forward. Schwarber racked up a career-high 56 homers and 132 RBI over 604 regular-season at-bats in 2025.