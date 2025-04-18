Kyle Schwarber News: Smacks seventh homer
Schwarber went 1-for-3 with one walk and a solo homer in Friday's 7-2 win over Miami.
Schwarber extended the Phillies' lead to seven runs in the fifth inning, when he took Anthony Veneziano deep to right-center field for a 426-foot solo homer. It was Schwarber's seventh long shot of the season and fourth since the beginning of April. He's slashing .286/.438/.629 with 17 walks, one stolen base, 17 runs and 15 RBI across 89 plate appearances to start the season.
