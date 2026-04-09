Kyle Stowers Injury: Cleared for rehab games
Stowers (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Stowers will play for Jacksonville on Friday, take Saturday off and then return to action Sunday for the Jumbo Shrimp as he eases back into game action following a right hamstring strain. The 28-year-old will take over in left field when he's ready to rejoin the Marlins, but Stowers is also under consideration for reps at first base.
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