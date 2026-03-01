Kyle Stowers Injury: Expected to return in 1-to-2 weeks

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said than an MRI on Stowers' right hamstring revealed a "very minor" strain, and the outfielder is expected to return to game action in 1-to-2 weeks, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Though the diagnosis comes as welcome news with Stowers having avoided an injury that would more seriously jeopardize his chances of being ready to go by Opening Day, the 28-year-old still appears set to miss a large chunk of the Marlins' Grapefruit League slate while he recovers from the hamstring strain. He won't be shut down from baseball activities for long, with McCullough relaying that Stowers is expected to resume taking live at-bats on the back fields of camp within the next few days as he looks to stay in game shape even as the hamstring injury keeps him out of the Grapefruit League lineup. Stowers is coming off a breakout 2025 campaign in which he finished as a Gold Glove Award finalist and slugged 25 home runs and stole five bases in 117 games.