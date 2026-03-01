Kyle Stowers headshot

Kyle Stowers Injury: Expected to return within two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 5:23pm

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said than an MRI on Stowers' right hamstring revealed a "very minor" strain, and the outfielder is expected to return to game action in 1-2 weeks, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Though the diagnosis comes as welcome news, the 28-year-old still appears set to miss a large chunk of the Marlins' Grapefruit League slate. He won't be shut down from baseball activities for long, with McCullough relaying that Stowers is expected to resume taking live at-bats on the back fields of camp within the next few days. He's coming off a breakout 2025 campaign in which he finished as an NL Gold Glove Award finalist in left field, slugged 25 home runs and stole five bases in 117 games.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
