Kyle Stowers Injury: Expected to return within two weeks

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said than an MRI on Stowers' right hamstring revealed a "very minor" strain, and the outfielder is expected to return to game action in 1-2 weeks, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Though the diagnosis comes as welcome news, the 28-year-old still appears set to miss a large chunk of the Marlins' Grapefruit League slate. He won't be shut down from baseball activities for long, with McCullough relaying that Stowers is expected to resume taking live at-bats on the back fields of camp within the next few days. He's coming off a breakout 2025 campaign in which he finished as an NL Gold Glove Award finalist in left field, slugged 25 home runs and stole five bases in 117 games.