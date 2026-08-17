Kyle Stowers Injury: In midst of running progression

Stowers (hamstring) is in the middle of a return-to-play running progression, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Stowers suffered a left hamstring strain just over a week ago, so it's a good sign that he's already running again to test out his injured leg. He will be eligible for activation Friday, and while it seems unlikely Stowers will be ready to go on that day, he shouldn't have any trouble being reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the end of August.