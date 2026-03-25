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Kyle Stowers Injury: Moves to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Marlins placed Stowers (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Stowers was diagnosed Sunday with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain and is expected to need 3-to-4 weeks to make a full recovery. With Stowers opening the season on the shelf, the Marlins should have regular reps available in the corner outfield for Griffin Conine and Owen Caissie, and the right-handed-hitting Heriberto Hernandez could see more opportunities against righties after he previously appeared to be in line for a short-side platoon role.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
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