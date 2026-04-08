Kyle Stowers Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Wednesday that Stowers (hamstring) should be ready to begin a rehab assignment "soon," Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Stowers went through a workout Wednesday -- which included some live at-bats -- and the Marlins will see how he bounces back before mulling next steps. McCullough also noted that Stowers could play some first base while on his rehab assignment and if he takes well to the position, he could be an option at that spot once he's activated from the injured list. Stowers has never played first base in professional ball but did handle the position a bit in the Cape Cod League and summer ball several years ago. The 28-year-old is working his way back from a right hamstring strain.