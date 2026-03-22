Kyle Stowers Injury: Out with hamstring strain
Stowers will begin the season on the injured list and is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after being diagnosed Sunday with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Stowers sustained the injury during Friday's Grapefruit League contest, which occurred less than a week after he returned from a minor strain of the same hamstring suffered earlier in spring training. The 28-year-old will be sidelined for at least the first half of April, and a specific return date should come into focus as he moves through his rehab program.
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