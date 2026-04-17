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Kyle Stowers Injury: Return considered imminent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said that Stowers (hamstring) will play another rehab game with Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday before being evaluated for a potential return, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

Stowers has gone just 2-for-15 with a 0:6 BB:K in his first four rehab contests, but it sounds like his season debut is imminent as long as he checks out physically. The 2025 All-Star has been out all season with a right hamstring strain. All three of Stowers' starts in the field on his rehab assignment have been in left field, and that will be his primary position once he's activated. However, the plan is to get him some occasional reps at first base, as well.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
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