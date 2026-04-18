Kyle Stowers Injury: Returning Sunday

Manager Clayton McCullough said Saturday that Stowers (hamstring) will return from the injured list Sunday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

After playing five rehab games at Triple-A Jacksonville, Stowers returned to Miami on Saturday to be evaluated by the team. Now that he's been given a clean bill of health, the 28-year-old will officially make his season debut in Sunday's series finale against Milwaukee. He will reclaim his place as Miami's primary left fielder, though the Marlins also plan to give him a few reps at first base.