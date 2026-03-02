Kyle Stowers Injury: Running progression starting soon
Stowers (hamstring) took 30 swings and played catch Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Stowers will advance to some live at-bats within the next few days and will also begin a running progression soon. The outfielder was diagnosed over the weekend with a mild right hamstring strain and is expected to return to game action in 1-2 weeks. Stowers is expected to be ready in time for Opening Day, but he can't afford any type of setback.
