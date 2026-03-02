Kyle Stowers headshot

Kyle Stowers Injury: Running progression starting soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Stowers (hamstring) took 30 swings and played catch Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Stowers will advance to some live at-bats within the next few days and will also begin a running progression soon. The outfielder was diagnosed over the weekend with a mild right hamstring strain and is expected to return to game action in 1-2 weeks. Stowers is expected to be ready in time for Opening Day, but he can't afford any type of setback.

Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Stowers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Stowers See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
14 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
20 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
20 days ago