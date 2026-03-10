Kyle Stowers Injury: Slated for return Saturday
Stowers (hamstring) is scheduled to return to Grapefruit League play Saturday against the Cardinals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Stowers has been slowed by mild right hamstring strain but has progressed to the point that he's on the precipice of a return to action. He is expected to play the outfield Saturday, so the Marlins won't be easing him back in at designated hitter. Stowers should be fine for Opening Day, barring setbacks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Stowers See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3004 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Outfielders7 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East15 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30019 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Stowers See More